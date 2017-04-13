Warrington overcome Widnes

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington picked up their second victory in as many weeks as their revival picked up speed with a 19-10 victory over Widnes.

A scrappy game saw the Wolves cling on to earn the two points after leading 17-4 at half-time.

Stefan Marsh gave Denis Betts’ side an early lead, however Tom Lineham, Jack Hughes and Joe Philbin all scored while a field goal from Declan Patton gave Warrington a strong lead.

To their credit, Widnes battled valiantly and did score through Charly Runciman midway through the second-half, but Warrington came away with the victory.

Vikings: Hanbury, Armstrong, Bridge, Runciman, Marsh, Mellor, Craven, Dudson, Johnstone, J Chapelhow, Houston, Whitley, Brooks. SUBS: Dean, Gerrard, Olbison, Burke.

Wolves: Ratchford, Russell, T King, Atkins, Lineham, Patton, Gidley, Hill, Dwyer, Sims, Jullien, Hughes, G King. SUBS: Evans, Savelio, Philbin, Livett