Warrington players catch the train to make Hull FC fixture

The Warrington Wolves squad has been forced to use public transport to ensure they arrive in Hull in time for their Betfred Super League clash with Hull FC.

Horrific weather conditions, dubbed ‘The Beast From The East’, have left the M62 gridlocked, with the army called in to ensure the motorway gets back up to speed.

However, with traffic showing no signs of easing up, the Wolves have caught the train to ensure they make it to Humberside.

🚆The boys are ready to board the train to Hull for tonight’s clash Latest update for travelling supporters⬇https://t.co/Jrno86ZUWq pic.twitter.com/iwCxdc2u4f — Warrington Wolves (@wolvesrl) March 2, 2018

A picture posted on the club’s official Twitter account shows the likes of World Cup Finalist Chris Hill standing on a platform waiting for a train.

The game will go ahead tonight despite protests from fans on social media, who believe the safety of players and fans travelling is at risk.

Warrington’s official supporters’ coach has been cancelled.