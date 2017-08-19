Warrington pushed all the way by part-time Halifax

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves made it three wins from three in the Qualifiers with a hard-fought 22-8 victory over part-time Halifax.

Peta Hiku crossed after 20 minutes in a surprisingly tight first half before Halifax defied the odds to level the game through Chester Butler.

Chris Hill regained Warrington’s lead after the restart but ‘Fax and Butler wouldn’t go away as the young winger scored his second.

Matty Russell extended Wire’s advantage before Declan Patton’s penalty goal opened up an eight-point gap.

Andre Savelio went underneath the posts to seal the win late on as Warrington moved onto six points.

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 5 Matty Russell, 35 Peta Hiku, 4 Ryan Atkins, 2 Tom Lineham, 22 Declan Patton, 6 Kevin Brown, 8 Chris Hill, 27 Morgan Smith, 10 Ashton Sims, 24 Ben Jullien, 12 Jack Hughes, 34 Ben Westwood; Subs: 15 Brad Dwyer, 16 George King, 19 Andre Savelio, 23 Joe Philbin.

Tries: Hiku, Hill, Russell, Savelio; Goals: Patton 3.

Halifax: 5 James Saltonstall, 22 Chester Butler, 21 James Woodburn-Hall, 3 Steve Tyrer, 23 Rob Worrincy, 6 Scott Murrell, 1 Ben Johnston, 20 Elliot Morris, 9 Ben Kaye, 13 Jacob Fairbank, 11 Shane Grady, 16 Ed Barber, 12 Simon Grix; Subs: 14 Ryan Boyle, 17 Brandon Moore, 26 Alex Mammone, 39 Michael Sio.

Tries: Butler 2.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.