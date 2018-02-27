You are here

Warrington receive Currie boost

Matthew Shaw

Warrington Wolves have confirmed Ben Currie will miss around a month of action, although the injury is not as bad as first feared.

The England forward was forced off during the club’s victory over Wigan after aggravating a knee injury that saw him miss almost the entirety of the 2017 season.

However, the Wolves have confirmed the injury isn’t as serious as it could have been, with the 23-year-old set to return to action within four weeks.

Currie managed just four appearances for the Wolves last year after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2016 season.

Despite that, he was an ever-present for England at the World Cup and has featured in all of Warrington’s four games this season.