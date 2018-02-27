Warrington receive Currie boost

Warrington Wolves have confirmed Ben Currie will miss around a month of action, although the injury is not as bad as first feared.

The England forward was forced off during the club’s victory over Wigan after aggravating a knee injury that saw him miss almost the entirety of the 2017 season.

However, the Wolves have confirmed the injury isn’t as serious as it could have been, with the 23-year-old set to return to action within four weeks.

Injury update from the performance team ⬇

"The recent scan has shown @BenoCurrie aggravated an old knee injury in Friday night’s win over Wigan. It’s nothing too serious, it’s a matter of getting the swelling down followed by rehab. It’s hoped he’ll be back within next 4 weeks" pic.twitter.com/7Y1tE4OrWj — Warrington Wolves (@wolvesrl) February 26, 2018

Currie managed just four appearances for the Wolves last year after tearing his ACL at the end of the 2016 season.

Today’s a good news day👌🏼👌🏼 — Ben Currie (@BenoCurrie) February 26, 2018

Despite that, he was an ever-present for England at the World Cup and has featured in all of Warrington’s four games this season.