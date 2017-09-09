Warrington safe from relegation after victory over Leigh

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves confirmed their place in the Super League for 2018 with a 32-30 win over Leigh Centurions.

James Clare gave Leigh an early lead before Matty Russell and Ben Westwood turned the game on its head.

Liam Hood and Antoni Maria put the Centurions eight points ahead however Kurt Gidley and Kevin Brown’s efforts gave Wire a narrow half time lead.

Atelea Vea crashed over early in the second half with Lachlan Burr taking Leigh onto 30 points after Peta Hiku had touched down at the other end.

Chris Hill levelled the game once again and Harvey Livett converted before sealing the win and Warrington’s safety with a penalty goal moments later.

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 5 Matty Russell, 35 Peta Hiku, 28 Harvey Livett, 2 Tom Lineham, 22 Declan Patton, 6 Kevin Brown, 8 Chris Hill, 7 Kurt Gidley, 10 Ashton Sims, 24 Ben Jullien, 12 Jack Hughes, 34 Ben Westwood; Subs: 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Mike Cooper, 15 Brad Dwyer, 18 Andre Savelio.

Tries: Russell, Westwood, Gidley, Brown, Hiku, Hill; Goals: Patton 2, Livett 2.

Leigh: 18 Gregg McNally, 28 James Clare, 1 Mitch Brown, 34 Samisoni Langi, 5 Matty Dawson, 11 Cory Paterson, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 16 Antoni Maria, 21 Liam Hood, 15 Danny Tickle, 17 Atelea Vea, 29 Lachlan Burr, 12 Glenn Stewart; Subs: 13 Harrison Hansen, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 23 Sam Hopkins, 35 Greg Richards.

Tries: Clare, Hood, Maria, Vea, Burr; Goals: Drinkwater 5.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.