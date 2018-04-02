Warrington secure fourth straight win in Castleford mudfest

Warrington registered their fourth consecutive victory after beating Castleford Tigers in utterly appalling conditions.

With the game somehow passing a pitch inspection pre-match, the Wolves made it four wins on the bounce as tries from Toby King and the outstanding Daryl Clark saw them beat the Tigers.

Two goals from the boot of Stefan Ratchford saw the Wolves go 4-0 ahead midway through the first half, before sublime handling involving Josh Charnley and Jack Hughes saw King splash over right on the half-time hooter.

It was a crucial score; as, despite Oliver Holmes’ try midway through the second half, another penalty from Ratchford extended the lead, before Clark – the game’s outstanding player – slid over with seconds remaining.