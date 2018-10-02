Warrington sign Salford prop Tasi

Warrington Wolves have confirmed the signing of Salford prop Lama Tasi on a one-year deal.

The 28-year-old has spent the past five seasons in Super League with Salford and St Helens, having started his career in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and Brisbane.

He has now put pen to paper on a deal with Steve Price’s side and becomes their fourth addition ahead of 2019 following the signings of Jason Clark, Blake Austin and Matt Davis.

Warrington head coach Steve Price said: “I worked with Lama with the Samoa national team a number of years ago and I like what he brings. He brings a fair amount of intent to his play and he’s aggressive which I like all my forwards to be. He’s got a bit of footy in him also. It’s a great acquisition for us.”

Tasi added: “The club speaks for itself with everyone in the squad and the signings they are making. I’m good mates with Bennie (Murdoch-Masila) too and it will be good to play with him again. This is a massive opportunity for me and I’m looking forward to pre-season and hopefully making a difference next year.

“I was fortunate to have Pricey coach me in 2013 with Samoa, that’s how we first met, and he’s done well with the Wire, he’s turned things around this year. I’m excited about this opportunity and to hopefully look at winning some silverware.”