Warrington too strong for Leigh

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington’s slim top eight hopes remain alive following a 50-10 win over Leigh.

The Wolves secured just their second win in eight games by overcoming the Centurions, who remain bottom of Super League.

But Huddersfield’s victory over Widnes means that if both the Giants and Wigan win one of their remaining games, Tony Smith’s side will compete in the Qualifiers.

They were ahead 24-6 at the break in this game following tries through Ryan Atkins, Ashton Sims two for Tom Lineham, with Ben Reynolds replying for Leigh.

Debutant Ben Pomeroy extended the lead before Jack Hughes put the game beyond Leigh, who scored through Matty Dawson.

Lineham would complete his hat-trick and add a fourth soon after with Declan Patton ending the scoring.

Warrington: Ratchford, Hiku, Pomeroy, Atkins, Lineham, Patton, Gidley, Hill, Clark, Sims, Jullien, Hughes, Westwood. Subs: G King, Philbin, Savelio, Smith.

Leigh: Brown, Dawson, Langi, Paterson, Higson, Reynolds, Mortimer, Hopkins, Higham, Tickle, Vea, Hansen, Stewart. Subs: Burr, Green, Hood, Maria.