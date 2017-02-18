Warrington stun Brisbane to earn Super League bragging rights

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Betfred Super League Grand Finalists Warrington Wolves put in a stunning performance to defeat Wayne Bennett’s Brisbane Broncos 27-18.

The Wolves ended Super League’s 10 match losing streak against NRL opponents despite being without a number of key players, including England internationals Chris Hill and Stefan Ratchford.

A superb opening quarter saw the Wolves 20-0 ahead in as many minutes. Kevin Brown marked an outstanding debut with a try in the second minute before Ryan Atkins and Matty Russell also scored.

Corey Oates responded for Brisbane but Tom Lineham’s try gave Warrington a 24-6 half-time lead.

James Roberts and David Mead scored for the Broncos in the second-half, but Declan Patton’s field goal and penalty secured a famous victory for Tony Smith’s side.

