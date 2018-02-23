Warrington survive late Wigan rally

Warrington Wolves ended Wigan’s unbeaten start to the Super League season after overcoming a late fightback to win 16-10.

Steve Price’s side looked comfortable when they went 16-0 ahead after 56 minutes thanks to tries through Tom Lineham and Ryan Atkins.

But Wigan, not at their best after their trip to Australia, hit back through Liam Marshall, and although Tony Clubb scored late on, it was too little, too late for Shaun Wane’s men as Wire secured a second consecutive win.

Wolves: Ratchford; Lineham, Goodwin, Atkins, M Brown; K Brown, Roberts; Hill, Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, Westwood. Subs: Murdoch-Masila, Crosby, Akauola, Patton.

Warriors: S Tomkins; Davies, Bateman, Gildart, Marshall; Williams, Powell; Clubb, Leuluai, Flower, J Tomkins, Farrell, O’Loughlin. Subs: Sutton, Tautai, Isa, Escare.

