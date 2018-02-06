Warrington unchanged for Huddersfield clash

Warrington head coach Steve Price has named an unchanged side for the club’s visit to Huddersfield.

The Wolves are going in search of their first win under Price having fallen to defeat at home to Leeds Rhinos last week.

Mitch Brown and Morgan Smith retain their place in the squad despite missing out last week, with new signings Bryson Goodwin, Tyrone Roberts and Ben Murdoch-Masila also included.

Warrington squad to face Huddersfield: Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown, Mitch Brown, Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, George King, Tom Lineham, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Tyrone Roberts, Matty Russell, Morgan Smith, Ben Westwood.