Warrington v Wigan: Three key battles in Saturday’s cup quarter-final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

It’s a mouthwatering clash between two of Super League’s strugglers – and here, TotalRL picks out the three key battles which could decide the Challenge Cup quarter-final between Warrington and Wigan..

Stefan Ratchford v Sam Tomkins

Ratchford has played in a variety of positions this season, but after Tony Smith’s comments earlier this week, a return to fullback seems likely for the England international – and that means a head-to-head with the returning Sam Tomkins. Will Tomkins instantly find his groove after nine months out? If he does, you suspect it would make Wigan slight favourites in the battle of two out-of-form sides..

Kevin Brown v George Williams

Brown is a late fitness doubt for Warrington at the time of writing, but if he is passed fit, then the battle of two England stand-offs will be an intriguing, and potentially decisive, one. Brown’s form has been inconsistent in a Warrington shirt this season, while Williams has looked in decent form despite Wigan’s woes. This battle could be the big one of the afternoon..

Tom Lineham v Liam Marshall

Warrington winger Lineham has had to deal with a fair few top-class wingers so far this season – but his battle to get a grip of Marshall on Saturday afternoon could be one of his biggest yet. Despite Wigan’s injury crisis, the emergence of Marshall as a genuine Super League winger has been one of the Warriors’ biggest success stories of 2017. He has been excellent ever since his first-team debut – Lineham will have a tricky afternoon keeping him quiet on Saturday, but if he does, it will give Warrington a huge chance of progressing to the semi-finals once again.