Warrington’s Qualifiers campaign starts with Widnes win

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Warrington Wolves got their Qualifiers campaign off to the perfect start with a 28-14 victory at Widnes Vikings.

Jack Hughes crossed to give the Wolves an early lead before Jack Buchanan brought the hosts onto the board.

Joe Mellor touched down as Widnes moved in front at half time, with Lloyd White adding a penalty goal to his two conversions after the restart.

Tom Lineham made it a one-score game again before Dec Patton converted his own try as Wire edged ahead.

Matty Russell and Peta Hiku scored either side of a Patton penalty goal as Warrington finished with a flurry.

Widnes: 1 Rhys Hanbury, 17 Stefan Marsh, 3 Chris Bridge, 4 Charly Runciman, 2 Corey Thompson, 6 Joe Mellor, 32 Danny Craven, 10 Jack Buchanan, 9 Lloyd White, 15 Gil Dudson, 11 Chris Houston, 12 Matt Whitley, 13 Hep Cahill; Subs: 20 Manase Manuokafoa, 23 Jay Chapelhow, 25 Tom Olbison, 31 Jordan Johnstone.

Tries: Buchanan, Mellor; Goals: White 3.

Warrington: 1 Stefan Ratchford, 5 Matty Russell, 35 Peta Hiku, 4 Ryan Atkins, 2 Tom Lineham, 6 Kevin Brown, 22 Dec Patton, 8 Chris Hill, 9 Daryl Clark, 10 Ashton Sims, 24 Ben Jullien, 12 Jack Hughes, 14 Mike Cooper; Subs: 16 George King, 18 Andre Savelio, 23 Joe Philbin, 27 Morgan Smith.

Tries: Hughes, Lineham, Patton, Russell, Hiku; Goals: Patton 4.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.