Warrington’s senior men need to step up, says Ashton Sims

Warrington Wolves prop Ashton Sims admits the club’s senior players need to “lead the way” for Tony Smith’s younger players as they look to end their winless start to the league season tonight.

Despite impressing during their World Club Series victory against Brisbane, Warrington are yet to win a game in Super League in 2017 – a record they will look to end tonight against reigning champions Wigan in a rematch of last season’s Grand Final.

And Sims told the club’s official website that while he thinks the Wolves are close to that long-elusive first victory, the senior men have to “stand up”.

“The senior guys really need to stand up and lead the way for the younger players in the side,” he said.

“Having said that, it’s great to see the young guys really putting it on themselves to correct the situation, and I know we’re not far away from getting wins.

“We needed a response from the loss last week and we’ve definitely had it in training today. I know we got a really good win over Brisbane, but we’re yet to get our first win in Super League. Despite that, the camaraderie within the group is still strong and we’re looking forward to Thursday.”

However, Sims promised that Warrington will be ready for the challenge of the Warriors – and said that their extensive injury problems has no bearing on the Wolves.

“Wigan have been a successful team for a long time, and if you’re not up for a game against Wigan then you shouldn’t be playing the game,” he said.

“They’re flying high at the moment, with three good wins in Super League and obviously a great win over the Sharks in the World Club Challenge, so we’re looking for a big game this week in front of our own crowd.

“There’s a bit of talk about their injuries, but that has absolutely no bearing on us. We’ve got a few troops out, as have everyone else in Super League, it’s just a part of our sport. Anyone who comes in will try their best for their club, and you just have to get on with it.”