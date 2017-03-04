Warrington’s winless run continues with defeat to Salford

83 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford Red Devils inflicted a third consecutive defeat on Warrington Wolves at the start of the new Super League season with a hard-fought 22-14 victory in horrendous conditions at the AJ Bell Stadium.

The Wolves remain one of only two sides yet to win a league game this season – despite comprehensively beating Brisbane in the World Club Series two weeks ago.

They led 10-8 at half-time but Salford rallied superbly in the second half to run out winners, thanks largely to the brilliance of half-back Michael Dobson.

Dobson, supported ably by former Wolves man Gareth O’Brien and two-try centre Junior Sa’u, was the difference as he tormented Tony Smith’s men all afternoon with a marvellous individual performance.

Dobson’s kick allowed Sa’u to get his first after just four minutes, and although Declan Patton levelled soon after, the Devils went back ahead when George Griffin touched down a kick from none other than Dobson.

Jack Hughes’ try put Warrington into the lead at half-time though – but the Devils would go back ahead shortly after the break via an opportunistic effort from hooker Kriss Brining.

Jack Johnson’s try brought the scores level as the game went into the final quarter but from thereon out, Salford finished the stronger of the two sides.

O’Brien put Salford back ahead with a penalty before Sa’u’s second – again from a Dobson kick – secured the victory.

Salford: Gareth O’Brien, Greg Johnson, Kris Welham, Junior Sa’u, Jake Bibby, Robert Lui, Michael Dobson, Lama Tasi, Logan Tomkins, Lee Mossop, Josh Jones, George Griffin, Mark Flanagan; Subs: Kriss Brinning, Olsi Krasniqi, Craig Kopczak, Ryan Lannon.

Warrington: Kurt Gidley, Jack Johnson, Rhys Evans, Ryan Atkins, Tom Lineham Kevin Brown, Declan Patton, Michael Cooper, Daryl Clark, Ashton Sims, Jack Hughes, Andre Savelio, Joe Westerman; Subs: Brad Dwyer, Matty Blythe, Harvey Livett, Ben Westwood.

