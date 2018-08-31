Warriors beat the Raiders to move up to fifth

New Zealand Warriors gave themselves a chance of a home play-off with a 20-16 win over Canberra Raiders in Auckland.

The Raiders scored the opening try when Josh Papalii backed his way over the line. But Papalii gave away a penalty for an incorrect play-the-ball giving Solomone Kata the chance to cross in the corner in the resulting set.

Former-Wolf Peter Hiku provided David Fusitu’a with a memorable try with a brilliant flick pass. But Sam Williams’ penalty just before the interval levelled the scores.

Hiku then scored a try for himself after the break after some good play from Shaun Johnson. Johnson’s penalty had the Warriors up by eight but that lead was clawed back in by the Raiders after Elliott Whitehead’s try and Williams’ second penalty.

Shaun Johnson edged the Warriors ahead with two more penalties which proved to be the clinchers for New Zealand.

Warriors: Tuivasa-Sheck, Fusitu’a, Hiku, Kata, Maumalo, Lino, Johnson, Afoa, Luke, Paasi, Blair, Harris, Mannering; Interchanges: Tevaga, Papali’i, Pulu, Satae

Tries: Kata, Fusitu’a, Hiku; Goals: Johnson 4

Raiders: Abbey, Cotric, Oldfield, Leilua, Rapana, Austin, Williams, Lui, Hodgson, Boyd, Soliola, Whitehead, Papalii; Interchanges: Guler, Paulo, Havili, Bateman

Tries: Papalii, Whitehead; Goals: Williams 4

