Warriors and Robins chase Sarginson

90 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors and Hull Kingston Rovers have been linked with a move for England international Dan Sarginson.

League Express reports that the versatile back is in talks with the two clubs over a possible return to Super League.

The 24-year-old joined NRL side Gold Coast Titans from Wigan last year but made just five appearances and found himself caught up in off-field issues.

It’s claimed that the Titans have granted him a release from his contract and the two Super League clubs are in the race to land his services next year.

For the full story, buy the new League Express, in stores now or online at totalrl.com/le.