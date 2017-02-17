Warriors & Sharks named their squads

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wigan Warriors and Cronulla Sharks have named their squads for Sunday’s Dacia World Club Challenge clash at the DW Stadium.

Shaun Wane has stuck with the same 19-man squad that helped Wigan begin the defence of their Super League title with a 26-16 win at Salford last week.

John Bateman was a late withdrawal with a muscle spasm last week, but the England and Wigan second-row forward is expected to be fit to take his place in the team on Sunday.

Meanwhile Cronulla Head Coach Shane Flanagan has named 13 of last year’s NRL Grand Final winning side, along with new recruits Jeremy Latimore and Daniel Mortimer. The four Grand Final winners to miss out include Valentine Holmes and Sosaia Feki (both injured), Ben Barba (suspended) and Michael Ennis (retired).

With Barba and Holmes both missing, questions remain as to who will start at fullback for the Sharks, with Gerard Beale an obvious choice and Jack Bird another.

Wigan Warriors 19-man Squad

John Bateman, Joe Burgess, Tony Clubb, Morgan Escaré, Liam Farrell, Ben Flower, Anthony Gelling, Oliver Gildart, Willie Isa, Thomas Leuluai, Liam Marshall, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Powell, Ryan Sutton, Taulima Tautai, Lewis Tierney, Joel Tomkins, George Williams.

Cronulla Sharks 20-man Squad

Gerard Beale, Jack Bird, Jayden Brailey, Fa’amanu Brown, Jayson Bukuya, Kurt Capewell, Andrew Fifita, Paul Gallen, Wade Graham, Chris Heighington, Jeremy Latimore, Luke Lewis, Ricky Leutele, James Maloney, Daniel Mortimer, Joseph Paulo, Matt Prior, Jesse Raimen, Sam Tagataese, Chad Townsend.

A full report, photos and analysis will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express