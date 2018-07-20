Washbrook not ready to retire after entering contract talks with Hull FC

Veteran forward Danny Washbrook is set to put retirement on hold after entering contract talks with Hull FC.

The Black and Whites utility has decided to play on beyond 2018 and has told League Express that he has opened dialogue with the club over a new deal.

Washbrook is out of contract at the end of the season, but the 32-year-old hopes a deal can be arranged to extend his second spell with the club.

He rejoined the club in 2016 following a spell at Wakefield and has played a key part in the club’s back-to-back Challenge Cup successes. He was an ever-present in league action last year.

“I’m currently in talks with the club,” he said.

“I feel alright, I don’t feel ready to retire yet so hopefully we sort something soon.

“I’d like to think my body will tell me when it is time to give it up. It’s not quite telling me yet, so I’m keen to carry on.”

A major source of motivation for Washbrook to extend his playing career is to be part of a Hull FC side that reaches a Grand Final, which has eluded the club since his return despite coming close two years running.

“We’ve won the Challenge Cup the last two years, which is fantastic, but the Grand Final has eluded us,” he said.

“We’ve got knocked at the last hurdle, so we need to make sure we do all we can to get another crack at that this year.”

To do that, however, Washbrook insists they must fix up their issues soon.

“Our consistency is a problem and hopefully we can fix that up going into the Super 8s,” he said

“We’re just out of the four now and we need to make sure we do all we can to get close.

“We haven’t had a settled team all year. It’s taken its toll on those who didn’t expect to play as many games as this.”