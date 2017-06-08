WATCH: Castleford wingers show off their incredible finishing skills!

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ever wondered how Castleford’s flying wingers perfect the art of finishing?

Most Super League wingers these days are able to finish spectacularly in the corner, with many agreeing that the removal of the corner flag as counting towards being in touch perhaps being one of the best rule changes in recent years.

It means we’ve seen a flurry of spectacular finishes in the last year or two, and it’s not just Castleford wingers who are good at it. St Helens’ Tommy Makinson is another, as is Wigan’s Liam Marshall.

However, the Super League leaders offered an insight into just how their wingers train to get so good at it earlier this week with this video.

Take a look and get an insight into how Super League’s best wingers finish..