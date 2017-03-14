Watch: Ethan Ryan scores wonder try in Bradford’s victory over Batley

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 14, 2017 12:42

Bradford winger Ethan Ryan scored one of the tries of the season, with a score that has left supporters in disbelief.

The gravity-defying effort from the Bulls winger left fans mesmerised as the club’s revival at the bottom of the Championship continued.

20-year-old Ryan miraculously leaps over helpless Batley winger Wayne Reittie, who appeared to have done a good job in scrambling across to stop his opposite number from scoring.

But out of nothing, Ryan avoids Reittie and then incredibly grounds the ball while in full flight.

Ryan has made a phenomenal start to his professional career with the Bulls having scored 22 tries in 19 appearances.

His tries have helped Bradford to three victories from their opening six matches this season, which has seen them cut their points deficit to minus six.

