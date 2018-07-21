Watch Rugby League Back Chat (Show 19) on TotalRL.com

Watch the latest edition of Rugby League Back Chat now on TotalRL.com

Host Rod Studd is joined by Gareth Walker (Daily Mirror), Phil Wilkinson (Wigan Observer/Evening Post) and making his debut on the programme, Matthew Shaw, the new Editor-in-Chief of Rugby League World magazine.

They’ll be discussing the appointment of Ralph Rimmer as the new CEO at the Rugby Football League, the impact of the Magic Weekend ‘extra’ fixtures on the overall outcome of the season and when two international Rugby League boards can’t organise an international, what hope is there for the rest of the game?

Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com, is broadcast weekly on FreeSports TV, which can be found at Channel 95 on Freeview or 422 on the Sky platform. The hour-long programme is repeated several times between Thursday-Sunday (check listings) and will appear here on the TotalRL.com website from 9.00am on Saturdays.

Click here to tell us your thoughts on the show, or any of the topics raised, on the TotalRL.com Fans Forum.