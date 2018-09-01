Watch Rugby League Back Chat (Show 25) on TotalRL.com now

Watch the latest edition of Rugby League Back Chat now on TotalRL.com

Host Rod Studd is joined by Rugby League journalists Chris Irvine (Sunday Times) and Martyn Sadler (League Express) plus for the first time on the show a Rugby League supporter and member of the TotalRL.com Fans Forum, Ron Knox.

Up for discussion this week:

The Challenge Cup flies off to France but does this mark the start of big changes in the world of Rugby League?

Will Catalans Dragons’ Wembley victory over Warrington Wolves spark interest from Matchroom Sport’s Barry and Eddie Hearn and start an upturn in match attendances?

With $1 million still owing from the England v New Zealand Test in Denver, can the 2025 World Cup seriously take place in America?

Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com, is broadcast weekly on FreeSports TV, which can be found at Channel 95 on Freeview, 422 on Sky and 130 on Virgin Media. The programme is repeated several times over the weekend (check listings) and will appear here on the TotalRL.com website from 9.00am on Saturdays.

Click here to tell us your thoughts on the show, or any of the topics raised, on the TotalRL.com Fans Forum.