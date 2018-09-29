Watch Rugby League Back Chat (Show 29) on TotalRL.com now

Watch the latest edition of Rugby League Back Chat now on TotalRL.com

This week, host Rod Studd is joined by Rugby League World Editor-in-Chief Matthew Shaw, Golden Boot winner Garry Schofield and Rugby League fan Ron Knox.

After a sensational session in the qualifiers, who now looks likely for life in the top tier?

And spare a thought for Widnes who are heading South with a £500k parachute payment but wait…what if they have to share it?

Schoey tells us what’s wrong with London, Hull and Widnes while telling us what’s right with York.

Plus the Dream Team and Man of Steel and yes – Schoey finds fault with the latter!

Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com, is broadcast weekly on FreeSports TV, which can be found at Channel 95 on Freeview, 422 on Sky and 130 on Virgin Media.

