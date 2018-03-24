Watch Rugby League Back Chat (Show 4) on TotalRL.com now

Watch the fourth edition of the new series of Rugby League Back Chat now on TotalRL.com

This week’s show is hosted by Rod Studd and features a guest panel of Martyn Sadler (League Express), Derek Beaumont (Leigh Centurions owner) and former Great Britain international and Golden Boot winner Garry Schofield.

Rugby League Back Chat, sponsored by TotalRL.com, is broadcast every Thursday on FreeSports TV, which can be found at Channel 95 on Freeview or 424 on the Sky platform. The hour-long programme is repeated several times over the weekend (check listings) and will appear here on the TotalRL.com website from 9.00am on Saturdays.

Tell us what you thought of the show, or any of the topics raised, by joining the TotalRL.com Fans Forum. Click here to read what others have had to say about Back Chat.