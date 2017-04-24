WATCH: Swinton stun Huddersfield to advance in the Challenge Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Challenge Cup kings Swinton Lions produced one of the biggest cup upsets in years, and they did it after just one training session all week.

Swinton advanced to the last 16 of the Challenge Cup with a stunning 28-24 win at Super League side Huddersfield, despite only having 15 fit players in the day leading up to the game.

Head coach John Duffy had to draft in three new faces to ensure they could put together a team to face the Giants, but they did the unthinkable and defeated their full-time opponents.

Luke Waterworth’s try four minutes from time proved to be the winner, and Duffy revealed his pride after they overcame the most unlikely of odds.

Video credit: Swinton Lions RLFC

“We only had 15 fit players,” he said.

“It was a massive achievement for the club but everything goes on the players and the medical staff today, nothing to do with the coaching staff.

“I’d like to thank our medical staff for doing a great job over the last couple of weeks. They have turned it around for us and the boys really dug deep.

“We’ve not been able to train properly through sore bodies. The lads who were still available were still sore from two games in four days as part-time players.”

Duffy is now hoping the club can land a glamour tie in the next round when the draw is made on Tuesday.

“I think the club will want a big club away from home,” he said.

“If we get a Super League club like today I’m sure they’ll be happy with that.

“We’ve got to use today as a mechanism to moving us forward. We’ve got to kick on now and get some results in the league, that’s our focus.”