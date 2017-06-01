WATCH: The Toronto Wolfpack documentary ‘Last Tackle’

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The first episode of Last Tackle, the docu-series covering life at Toronto Wolfpack, has landed on the internet.

The series is set to cover the highs and lows of North America’s first ever Rugby League side and the first ever Trans-Atlantic sports team.

Featuring all the Toronto’s biggest stars, including head coach Paul Rowley, the series, hosted by famous actor Adam Fogerty, captures the infancy of the Wolfpack as they begin their ascent to Super League.

For more information on the docu-series, head to www.lasttackle.tv