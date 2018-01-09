Watersplash Final on show this evening

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

PLAYERS from both teams will be honoured guests when the famous 1968 `Watersplash’ Challenge Cup Final is screened at Sharlston Rovers tonight (Tuesday 9 January).

The final, between Leeds and Wakefield Trinity, was affected by a torrential downpour at Wembley which in normal circumstances would have led to the match being abandoned.

But, mindful that the majority of the 87,100 crowd had travelled from the north of England, referee JP Hebblethwaite of York allowed the game to proceed.

With players barely able to stay on their feet – and Leeds second row Bill Ramsey later insisting that he had been fearful of drowning in one tackle – the contest became something of a lottery and was ultimately settled when Wakefield prop Don Fox slipped in attempting to land what would have been a match-winning conversion, from the side of the posts, in the closing seconds.

The boots that Fox, who was only taking kicks that day because his brother, Neil, was injured, could be on display at this evening’s event, which starts at 7.00pm. Entry is free.