Watson backs Salford to respond following Wakefield setback

Salford head coach Ian Watson believes his side lost to the more clinical team after the Red Devils lost to Wakefield.

Their seven-game winning streak came to an end as they went down 34-24 to Chris Chester’s in-form side.

Watson claimed his side had dominated periods of the game but ultimately couldn’t make the most of their opportunities.

“In the first half we dominated field position which seems a strange thing to say when you go in 16-6 down. We didn’t give Wakefield a sniff of our goal line apart from our errors and invited them to score.

“Little bits of our attack were probably off in certain areas – whether that’s a build up of fatigue I don’t know. Wakefield took their opportunities and we didn’t. We haven’t defended as we should have. It’s up to us now to recover.”

