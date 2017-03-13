Watson bemoans Salford’s missed opportunity

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford head coach Ian Watson expressed his disappointment as Salford threw away victory against Wakefield.

A late Reece Lyne try and Sam Williams conversion condemned Salford to defeat, with Ben Murdoch-Masila try on the hooter disallowed for a knock-on.

Watson questioned the decision to disallow the try, but expressed his disappointment at Salford’s game management.

“At full speed it looks like he has dropped it but a Sky camera might tell you different because you’ve seen them given before,” Watson said.

“It’s probably a case for having Sky cameras at every game but there’s obviously a cost to the RFL. To be fair we should have drawn the winger and passed to Kris Welham who would have probably scored in the corner.

“It’s a tough loss for us but it’s a lesson we’ve got to learn. You can’t question the players’ desire, it was a bit of smartness that let us down, especially in the first half.”

