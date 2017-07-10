Watson calls on Salford to learn lessons following Leeds defeat

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ian Watson believes his Salford side were taught a few lessons by Leeds on how to play the big games following their defeat to the Rhinos.

Salford went down 50-26 to the Rhinos, allowing Brian McDermott’s side to leapfrog them in the table.

Watson is currently guiding Salford through a superb campaign, but he believes that their defeat to Leeds showed how far they still have to go to establish themselves at the top.

“I thought Leeds played really well straight from the kick-off and taught us a lesson on how you play a top-of-the-table clash. It’s a lesson we need to learn. We were not happy with the way we started the game. To say we were off is a massive understatement.

“We are normally a group that work really hard for each other but in the first half our attitude was off. Leeds got on the front foot and played too fast for us. If you can’t control the speed of the ruck, you are in for a long day and we were constantly on the back foot.”

