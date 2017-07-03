Watson commends Salford following Huddersfield triumph

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ian Watson praised Salford after they bounced back from their setback against Saints to beat Huddersfield.

The Red Devils moved to second in Super League following a 36-20 win over the Giants just over a week since they blew victory against St Helens.

However, Watson was more bothered about looking forward following their latest win.

“A true team bounces back from that kind of defeat at Saints,” he said.

“They are a really good group – I can’t say that enough – and they have got that mentality where they all dig in for each other and we saw that again today.

“We worked really hard for each other and our eagerness shone through. They want to work hard and they want to be successful.

“I thought we played really well. It’s a big game against Leeds for us now next week.”