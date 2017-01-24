Watson compares new Salford star to Daryl Clark

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford head coach Ian Watson has drawn comparisons between new Red Devils hooker Kris Brining and England number nine Daryl Clark.

Brining was Salford’s standout performer in their 13-6 victory over Halifax on Saturday, scoring the match-winning try early in the second-half.

The 21-year-old has been tipped for big things following a successful spell with League 1 side York, with his performance against Halifax further adding to the hype surrounding the hooker.

Following his impressive pre-season display, Watson admitted that he can see similarities between his new signing and the former Man of Steel winner.

“He’s really quick out of dummy half,” Watson told TotalRL.

“I’ve seen Kris for a few years now and saw the potential he had in him which is why we were so keen to grab him last year. He’s very good defensively and around the ruck and he’s quick to take advantage, so hopefully we can develop him and he can become a very important player for us.

“He’s got that big, strong fend like Daryl Clark as well. If we can kick him on like Daryl Clark we would be more than happy.”