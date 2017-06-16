Watson eyes up Wembley appearance following Challenge Cup victory

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ian Watson admitted the prospect of taking Salford to Wembley was massive for Salford after they booked a place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals for the first time in 19 years.

The Red Devils defeated Wakefield 30-6 to advance to the last four after a strong performance on the back of consecutive defeats.

Watson was left delighted with his side’s display – and contemplating the prospect of taking his club to Wembley.

“Wembley would be massive. I couldn’t tell you the year we last won some major silverware so it would be huge for this club. The supporters we’ve got are great supporters.

“We’re on a good journey here. It started last year and that Million Pound Game is part of the story in all honesty and with all the adversity we’ve had, it’s credit to the players for this.”

On the performance, Watson added: “We’ve spoken in the changing rooms that smart teams and good teams learn lessons from their past games and they showcase it in the next game – we’ve done that today.

“The boys said that we’d live and die by everything we did tonight and we were watching from the stands and saying, ‘wow, they’ve nailed this’.”

