Watson frustrated with Carney charge

Salford head coach Ian Watson has expressed his dismay at the Match Review Panel’s decision to charge winger Justin Carney for making contact with a match official.

The Red Devils flier is set to serve a three-match suspension if found guilty of the charge after coming into contact with referee James Child in their Betfred Super League victory over Huddersfield on Thursday.

Watson believes that the decision to charge Carney is inconsistent, with other examples available when players have not been charged.

“I think it’s harsh him being pulled when Jamie Peacock got off with one last year when he actually ran over to the official,” Watson said.

“Justin just stood his ground. There has been so many more incidents when officials have touched the referee. I think there was one in the World Club Challenge, there was one involving a Leeds player but nothing came of that. It’s a bit of a joke, I think.”