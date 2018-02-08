Watson keen to recruit following Vatuvei injury

Ian Watson has admitted he would like to add a new recruit to his Salford squad following a season-ending injury to Manu Vatuvei.

The winger has been ruled out for the year after surgery on an Achilles injury, leaving Watson desperately short in the outside backs.

Watson had admitted in the off-season he would have liked one further back in his roster, however funds wouldn’t allow for it.

But Vatuvei’s injury has left Watson with minimal depth for the rest of the campaign. Derrell Olpherts, a new signing from League 1 side Newcastle Thunder, was the only recognised back not to play in the opening-round defeat to Wigan.

With the Red Devils already low on numbers, Watson admitted he would be asking if there would be an opportunity to sign a new recruit.

“We’d like somebody,” he admitted.

“It’s which way we go about it and whether the club can afford it. We’re in a situation where we’ve got new owners in there. We have to work to our budget and it is what it is at the moment. We’ll have a discussion about it.”

Salford fans may now have seen Vatuvei in their colours for the last time.

The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the year and no contract discussions have taken place.

However, Watson believes there are more important things for Vatuvei to deal with before worrying about his future.

“I think the first port of call for us is to look out for Manu and make sure he has looked after himself and to get him fully fit.

“The one thing with Manu is that he’s a very bubbly character around the place. But he’s got a family with a lot of children, so he wants to run around and do things with them as well. That’s probably more important, his family life, so it’s important we look after Manu and get him back so he’s able to do everything first.”