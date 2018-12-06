Watson keen to see more faces arrive at Salford… with one due to arrive this week

Salford head coach Ian Watson is still hopeful of adding to his squad before 2019 after the club missed out on a potential target last week.

The Red Devils had been in negotiations with a player, but Watson confirmed they had decided to go elsewhere.

Krisnan Inu, who was widely linked with a move to Salford, joined Widnes over the weekend.

However, Watson has not given up, and praised the club’s fanbase for raising the money to help fund signings.

“We’re holding out on the hope we can get one or two players in to bolster us a little,” he said, “but it all depends on the generation of income.

“The supporters have been absolutely outstanding in what they’ve done with the Squad Builder. As a club without a benefactor you feel you’re begging a bit, but we obviously need more and more to get behind us.

“It was probably highlighted this week because we missed out on a player. We just couldn’t get where they wanted us to.

“We’ve got a good quality squad; we just want a few more numbers to give us a bit more of a chance but that will come through generating more sponsorship. I know the guys behind the scenes have been working at that, and the Squad Builder, so that effort carries on we can hopefully pick up one or two.

“I think we’ve got about 140 people involved. It’s before Christmas and it is tough. You’re asking both for season ticket sales and money to increase the squad but they have been so good. They’ve raised quite a lot – around £40,000 I think.”

Despite being linked with Inu, a centre, Watson admitted he would like another option in his creative lineup.

“We’re looking for someone who can compete to be a starter, even if they come in as a backup at first but push the likes of Jacko (Jackson Hastings), Rob Lui and Josh Wood. “Somebody in that position would be massive for us. We might have to look at trying to bring someone in on loan.”

Meanwhile, Ken Sio is due to arrive this week.

The club had hoped the former Hull KR ace would be in the country already but minor visa complications held up the move.

However, they are hopeful he will link up with the squad at some point this week.