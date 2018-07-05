Watson: Kopczak going nowhere

Salford Red Devils coach Ian Watson insists Craig Kopczak is not leaving the club any time soon.

The 31-year-old has been continuously linked with moves away from the AJ Bell Stadium this season.

It has previously been reported that Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos have shown an interest in the front-rower over the course of the campaign.

Kopczak didn’t play in Salford’s loss to Warrington on Friday, but Watson insists that he didn’t play due to injury.

When asked if the former Wales captain will be there next week, Watson said: “Yes, he will be here.

“Koppy has split his quad, so he is another player who is out at the moment. I know there has been a lot of stuff in the press about that, but all that we can say is that we have dead-set not received an offer from anyone for him.

“The rumours keep cropping up, but we have definitely not received an offer from Wakefield, because they are always the team who are linked with him.

“Whether it is an agent or not (making the rumours up), I don’t know. At this point in time, agents push around their players because people are worried about where they are going to be, but I can’t stop that from happening. We can only control what we are doing within our group and focus on the players who are playing.”