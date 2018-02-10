Watson pleased with Salford despite defeat

Ian Watson believes Salford took a “massive step forward” despite suffering defeat to Wakefield.

The Red Devils went down 14-12 to Trinity, succumbing to a second defeat at the start of the year.

However, Watson was positive after the game.

“I thought we deserved something out of the game. We were the better team in parts as well.

“I thought we were really good, the guys coming off the bench really lifted us and gave us an impact to build on.

“I’m not worried about that at all. It’s kind of our performance we spoke about early at this part of the season. We know we’ve got a great start challenging the top teams, it was about stepping up every single week and proving we’re a top four team. If we play like that every week we won’t be too far off. Overall it’s a massive step forward.”

Gareth O’Brien missed three conversions in the match but Watson said: “Someone has to take the goal kicks and it’s a tough position to be in to take them kicks and to be relied on.”