Watson positive about Salford’s future after Challenge Cup heartbreak
Ian Watson insists Salford will be back on the big stage in the future after losing in the Challenge Cup semi-final to Wigan.
The Red Devils went down 27-14 to the Warriors despite leading 14-12 at the break.
It was a fifth defeat in six for Salford, who will now focus their efforts on solidifying their place in the play-offs.
Watson, who was defiant throughout his media duties, said Salford’s journey is only just picking up pace.
“These are the games we want to be involved in and as a club we will be involved in them again.
“We will learn from it. We’ve spoken about being on a journey and now we’ve got the Super 8s to look forward to.
"It was a big effort and we showed character to get back into it. Wigan won the energy battle in the second half and Sam Tomkins turned up massively."