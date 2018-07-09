Watson questions Salford’s resilience

Ian Watson bemoaned his side’s inability to navigate through a tough position after falling to a heavy defeat against Hull KR.

The Red Devils failed to build on a strong start and ended up conceding 36 unanswered points in the first-half which contributed to their 52-22 defeat.

Danny McGuire scored a hat-trick for the hosts, who have now leapfrogged the Red Devils in the table.

Salford would now need a mathematical miracle to avoid the Qualifiers, and Watson admitted they need to drastically improve.

“It was disappointing, especially given how we started,” Watson said.

“We started as well as we have for a while, but as soon as a little bit of pressure came on, we just fell away.

“Hull KR just turned the tide on us after a real arm-wrestle for that first 15 or 20 minutes. We were sticking to our processes and doing things well, but Junior’s [Sa’u] error coming out of yardage, the poor kick from Jake [Shorrocks] helped them turn the tide.

“We needed a bit of resilience then, but we didn’t have it and Hull KR were outstanding on the back of that. Their pack rolled our pack and they dominated us in all areas really.

“It was a massive game and we’d spoken about the importance of positions on the table, but Hull KR were too good, stuck at their processes better than we did and if we play like that we’re in trouble.”

