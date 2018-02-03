Watson wants more resilience from Salford following second-half collapse

Ian Watson was straight to the point in dissecting his side’s performance following their defeat to Wigan.

“Dumb penalties, poor ball completion and then some bad reads defensively. That covers it in a nutshell, to be honest.”

The Red Devils collapsed in the second-half as Shaun Wane’s side recorded five second-half tries to secure a 40-12 win.

It was a tough start to the season for the Red Devils, who lost Mark Flanagan to a gastric bug shortly before kick-off.

Although Watson claimed there were positives in the performance, there was also a lot for his side to work on.

“I thought first-half we were great to be fair, other than the poor penalty that we gave away that we conceded from on the back of that. Other than that we were in the game and pretty comfortable. I thought our middles were doing a great job for us. I just think their left edge tore us apart to be fair.

“We started fighting in the last ten minutes, but the game is kind of gone then. It’s making sure we show that resilience so when we do concede we’re resilient enough to defend it. The biggest thing that hurts there is the 40 points after the first-half we put up. Second-half we’ve just crumbled really.”