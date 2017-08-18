Watson warns Salford to expect Wigan at their best

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Salford head coach Ian Watson insists that he does not expect Wigan to come into their Super 8s clash undercooked, despite their involvement in the Challenge Cup Final next week.

The Red Devils head into the match looking to end a six-game losing streak in league competition and reignite their top four hopes.

However, to do so, Watson believes the Red Devils cannot hope to come up against a sub-par Warriors outfit, despite Shaun Wane’s side having their Wembley appearance to prepare for.

“They will be using Friday’s game to refine what they intend to do, next week, at Wembley,” Watson told the club’s official website. “Wigan have a really strong mentality as far as the Challenge Cup is concerned, and they will, therefore, be showing that, on Friday, by sticking rigidly to their game plan throughout.”

Salford’s attack has come under scrutiny in recent weeks, and Watson admits that the Red Devils need to rediscover their offensive vigour if they are to return to winning ways.

“We have been creating chances but failing to turn them into points. Last time we played Wigan it was a real arm-wrestle, so hopefully this time we will take those chances when we get them.”