Watts and Patton set for suspensions following charges

Liam Watts faces a three-match ban after being handed a Grace C charge after headbutting Dom Crosby.

The Hull FC forward was sent off in the club’s victory over Warrington and is now set to serve a ban.

Meanwhile, Warrington’s Declan Patton faces a lengthy ban after receiving a Grade D charge for the high tackle on Bureta Faraimo that resulted in him also being dismissed. His teammate, Sitaleki Akauloa, has also been handed a one-match Penalty Notice for Grade B dangerous contact in the same game.

Hull’s Carlos Tuimavave will face no further action despite being cited for a Grade A dangerous contact offence.

Huddersfield second-rower Daniel Smith has been handed a one-match Penalty Notice for Grade B dangerous contact, while Matty Ashurst has been cited for a Grade A dangerous contact offence but will receive no further punishment.