Watts returns for Hull FC’s Wollongong clash

Lee Radford has recalled Liam Watts to the Hull FC squad for their clash with Wigan.

The forward has been dealing with illness and a hamstring issue but has been passed fit to make the squad for Sunday.

He replaces Brad Fash in the squad in Radford’s only change, meaning Chris Green and Carlos Tuimavave remain absent.

Hull FC squad to face Wigan: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Jake Connor, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Liam Watts, Sika Manu, Mark Minichiello, Dean Hadley, Josh Bowden, Jordan Abdull, Mickey Paea, Masimbaashe Matongo, Danny Washbrook, Jansin Turgut.