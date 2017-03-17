Wayne Bennett keeping tabs on Greg Eden ahead of World Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

England coach Wayne Bennett is casting a watchful eye over Castleford winger Greg Eden ahead of this year’s World Cup, Tigers coach Daryl Powell has confirmed – after the national boss reportedly changed his opinion of the former Huddersfield and Brisbane man.

Brisbane signed Eden prior to Bennett returning to the Broncos for a second spell in head coach, and made only a handful of appearances for the NRL side before leaving to return to Super League with Cas.

However, Eden has revelled in his return to the Tigers, scoring eight tries in his first four matches to help them top the Super League table, a feat that has not gone unnoticed by the national coach even though he is 12,000 miles away.

“I’ve spoken to Wayne Bennett a few times and he’s always asked me how Greg Eden is going,” said Castleford coach Daryl Powell.

“He likes him. He’s changed his mind about what he thought of him.”

Eden is in a race with fellow winger Greg Minkin for the Super League top try-scorer accolade in the early stages of the new season – and Powell said both his wingers have the ability to play at the highest level.

“I do not know how he (Eden) reeled in that pass from above his head last week, it was just ridiculous,” Powell added.

“His finishing has been great. He’s ridiculously skilful. People always talk about the other side of him but he’s not done anything much wrong with us. He’s lightning quick and strong and he’s a real competitor.

“For me he’s improving all the time. There will be a few options for England, there’s some really good wingers but if these two guys keep doing what they’re doing, they could be in with a shout.

“They’re going to get plenty of opportunities playing in this team so you’d think they’re going to be noticed a fair bit.”