Weather to bite?

The weekend’s amateur Rugby League programme could be affected by the weather, with temperatures expected to drop on Friday evening and snow predicted to fall in certain areas.

Totalrl.com will advise of any matches postponed or under threat in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup in particular, and in the Hull and Pennine Leagues.

Conditions are expected to improve by Sunday, when there are fixtures scheduled in the Xamax BARLA National Youth Cups and the Women’s League.