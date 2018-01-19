Weather-watch on National Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The first round of the 2018 Xamax BARLA National Cup is taking place tomorrow (Saturday 20 January) and many eyes are inevitably focussed on the weather in the light of snowfalls over the last couple of days or so.

All eight scheduled ties are, League Express understands, set at this stage to go ahead.

However, we have asked BARLA to keep us informed of any postponements and will update our site accordingly as and when information is received.

The programme as it stands is:

Saturday 20 January 2018

Xamax BARLA National Cup (round one): Ellenborough Rangers v Wigan St Cuthbert’s; Doncaster Toll Bar v Oldham St Anne’s; Orrell St James v Upton; West Bank v Batley Boys; Hensingham v West Hull; Queens v Haydock; Ossett Trinity v Thatto Heath Crusaders; Wyke v Queensbury.

Byes: East Leeds, Eastern Rhinos, Glasson Rangers, Hunslet Club Parkside, Ovenden, Sharlston Rovers and Thornhill Trojans.