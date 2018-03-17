Weather-watch update for NCL

This afternoon’s televised game in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League between Lock Lane and Featherstone Lions looks like going ahead, despite the adverse weather conditions throughout the country.
The pitch at Castleford was given the thumbs-up early this morning, and play is expected to proceed as scheduled at 4.00pm.
The match is being screened live on FreeSports.
Meanwhile the Premier Division `derby’ between West Hull and Myton Warriors has joined the list of postponed games, together with Saddleworth Rangers v West Bowling, and Dewsbury Moor Maroons against Drighlington, in Division Two.
Two other fixtures, both in Division One, were called off overnight – at Bradford Dudley Hill and Skirlaugh, where Oulton Raiders and York Acorn were to have been the respective visitors.
The matches between Shaw Cross Sharks and Leigh Miners Rangers, Hull Dockers and Leigh East, and Gateshead Storm and Oldham St Anne’s, were called off yesterday.
Today’s programme is currently:
Saturday 17 March 2018
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet Club Parkside v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Siddal v Rochdale Mayfield
Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers
West Hull v Myton Warriors – postponed
Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers
DIVISION ONE
Bradford Dudley Hill v Oulton Raiders – postponed
Lock Lane v Featherstone Lions
Shaw Cross Sharks v Leigh Miners Rangers – postponed
Skirlaugh v York Acorn – postponed
Thornhill Trojans v Milford Marlins
DIVISION TWO
Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Drighlington – postponed
East Leeds v Crosfields
Hull Dockers v Leigh East – postponed
Hunslet Warriors v Askam
Saddleworth Rangers v West Bowling – postponed
Wigan St Jude’s v Stanningley
DIVISION THREE
Clock Face Miners v Dewsbury Celtic
Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors
Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s – postponed
Salford City Roosters v Millom
Woolston Rovers v Beverley