Weather-watch update for NCL

This afternoon’s televised game in the Kingstone Press Cider National Conference League between Lock Lane and Featherstone Lions looks like going ahead, despite the adverse weather conditions throughout the country.

The pitch at Castleford was given the thumbs-up early this morning, and play is expected to proceed as scheduled at 4.00pm.

The match is being screened live on FreeSports.

Meanwhile the Premier Division `derby’ between West Hull and Myton Warriors has joined the list of postponed games, together with Saddleworth Rangers v West Bowling, and Dewsbury Moor Maroons against Drighlington, in Division Two.

Two other fixtures, both in Division One, were called off overnight – at Bradford Dudley Hill and Skirlaugh, where Oulton Raiders and York Acorn were to have been the respective visitors.

The matches between Shaw Cross Sharks and Leigh Miners Rangers, Hull Dockers and Leigh East, and Gateshead Storm and Oldham St Anne’s, were called off yesterday.

Today’s programme is currently:

Saturday 17 March 2018

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet Club Parkside v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Siddal v Rochdale Mayfield

Wath Brow Hornets v Underbank Rangers

West Hull v Myton Warriors – postponed

Wigan St Patrick’s v Egremont Rangers

DIVISION ONE

Bradford Dudley Hill v Oulton Raiders – postponed

Lock Lane v Featherstone Lions

Shaw Cross Sharks v Leigh Miners Rangers – postponed

Skirlaugh v York Acorn – postponed

Thornhill Trojans v Milford Marlins

DIVISION TWO

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Drighlington – postponed

East Leeds v Crosfields

Hull Dockers v Leigh East – postponed

Hunslet Warriors v Askam

Saddleworth Rangers v West Bowling – postponed

Wigan St Jude’s v Stanningley

DIVISION THREE

Clock Face Miners v Dewsbury Celtic

Eastmoor Dragons v Waterhead Warriors

Gateshead Storm v Oldham St Anne’s – postponed

Salford City Roosters v Millom

Woolston Rovers v Beverley