Webster keen to extend Cas stay

Castleford centre Jake Webster has signalled his desire to stay at the club next year and re-sign with the Tigers when his contract expires.

Webster is off-contract at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle at the end of this season and the New Zealander, who has been with the Tigers since 2013 when he joined from Hull KR, turns 34 in October.

But Webster said he wants to stay where he is and eventually end his professional career at Castleford.

“I would really like to extend my deal,” Webster told the club’s matchday programme.

“I’d love to end my career here and I feel like I have a something still to offer on and off the field. If the club and I can come to some sort of arrangement I’d love to re-sign and be here until I finish playing.”

Webster reached his 250th club appearance in the win over Huddersfield on Friday night. The former Kiwi international started his career with Melbourne Storm and has had stints with Gold Coast, Hull KR and Castleford.

“I didn’t think I was going to be around for 50, never mind 250,” he said.

“I hope that there are a few more years in me still. I want to get to that 300 mark.”

Webster has scored two tries in six appearances this season, and the centre said he has enjoyed playing on the Tigers’ right edge with the likes of Mike McMeeken and Greg Minikin.

“There is just class inside me whoever is there,” he said.

“Mike McMeeken has been phenomenal for the last two years that he has been here and then you’ve got someone who is enthusiastic and strong and skilful like Greg outside who can finish anything.

“Having those kinds of players around me makes my job a lot easier. We’ve just got to keep working on the combination with Ben Roberts and Rangi Chase, who are two totally different players, but they both bring something fantastic to the team.”